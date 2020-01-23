Top 4 songs in Sierra Leone right now – January edition

These are the top 4 songs that are making a lot of noise in Sierra Leone right now. These songs (in no order at all) are being played almost everywhere, from the taxi to the clubs, etc.

Joeboy 22, a young artist from Nigeria has 3 songs on the list “Baby”, “All For You”, and “Beginning”. Master KG completes the list with “Jerusalema” featuring Nomcebo.

Feel free to add the list of song you think is popular on the comment section.

Joeboy – Baby

Joeboy – Beginning

Joeboy – All for you