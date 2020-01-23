Home Entertainment Top 4 songs in Sierra Leone right now – January edition
Entertainment

Top 4 songs in Sierra Leone right now – January edition

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
written by Frañkvin Bob McEwen 43 views

These are the top 4 songs that are making a lot of noise in Sierra Leone right now. These songs (in no order at all) are being played almost everywhere, from the taxi to the clubs, etc.

Joeboy 22, a young artist from Nigeria has 3 songs on the list “Baby”, “All For You”, and “Beginning”. Master KG completes the list with “Jerusalema” featuring Nomcebo.

Feel free to add the list of song you think is popular on the comment section.

Joeboy – Baby
Joeboy – Beginning
Joeboy – All for you
Master KG ft Nomcebo – Jerusalema
