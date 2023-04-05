Trump charged with felony, becoming the first US ex-president to be indicted

Former US President, Donald Trump, has been charged with 34 felony counts, making him the first US ex-president to be criminally charged.

Trump was on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom on criminal charges. Speaking at his arraignment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said that it is a felony, under New York State law, to falsify business records with intent to defraud and to conceal another crime.

“Under New York State law, it is a felony to falsify business records with intent to defraud and intent to conceal another crime. That is exactly what this case is about 34 false statements made to cover up other crimes. These are felony crimes in New York state,” Alvin Bragg said.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office later revealed the charges against Trump – 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree stemming from a “hush money” payment to an adult-film actress, Stormy Daniels, in 2016. However, Trump pleaded not guilty to the 34 felony counts.

In 2016, an American adult-film actress, Stormy Daniels, claims that she and ex-president Trump had an affair when he (Trump) was running for US President in 2016. Daniels further claims that she was paid $139,000 to not say anything about the affair.

According to Al Jazeera, Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, made the payment and said he acted under the orders of his boss. Initially, Trump said he didn’t know anything about the payment; but, later, he agreed that the payments took place and were legitimate business expenses.

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago night after his arraignment, Trump defended himself before his supporters.