Sierra Leone Students’ Loan Scheme is now open to postgraduate applicants 

The Sierra Leone Loan Scheme Secretariat (SLOAN-SL) in a press release issued on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, announced that they have received funding from the government to kick start the piloting of its loan scheme for students in accredited tertiary institutions across the country.

According to the press release, the SLOAN-SL stated that the loan scheme is designed to financially assist in the form of loans to less privileged Sierra Leoneans students that are pursuing courses in institutions accredited by the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC).

The Students Loan Scheme Act was passed by the Parliament of Sierra Leone in 2021, with a view to providing financial assistance to students of tertiary institutions in the country, facilitating increased enrolment in higher education and promoting the right to education to all Sierra Leoneans.

In September 2022, the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education announced that implementation of the student loan scheme would commence this academic year. The scheme would cover tuition fees and other expenses such as learning equipment for the students.

Applicants are expected to pay an application processing fee of NLe 250 to access the online application PIN. The scheme is meant only for students in the Master’s and PhD categories. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.