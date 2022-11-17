In Pictures: Ashobi Dance Concert

On Saturday (Nov. 12), Afrobeats and hip-hop artist Drizilik held a show at the Freetown Amusement Park in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The Asbobi Dance concert was sold out with over 2,500 fans in the audience jamming to Drizilik’s hit songs and songs from the Ashobi album. Mello Seven and MIC were among the artist that he brought out on stage to perform with him.

Below are pictures from the concert