Full list of accredited tertiary education institutions in Sierra Leone

Following the ongoing fake degree and Ph.D. saga, the Tertiary Education Commission of Sierra Leone (TEC) has released an updated list of registered educational institutions in the country.



This comes after an investigation is probed into the activities of Dominion Christian University, an unrecognized institution that is awarding fake certificates for Degree, Masters, and Ph.D. in different fields of study to Sierra Leoneans. According to the Tertiary Education Commission, Dominion Christian University, an affiliate of the African Graduate University in Uganda is not registered under the TEC, and hence it does not have the right to award any certificate to no one and all those who have received a certificate from the institution is declared void.



As a result, Dr. John Idris Lahai, a Sierra Leonean researcher has been publishing names of top government officials who have graduated from the African Graduate University and other unrecognized institutions across the world. Dr. Lahai is claiming that the officials he is naming are using these fake certificates to maintain or gain employment within the government.



Top officials who have graduated from this non-accredited institution are Michael Ambrose Sovula – The Inspector General of the Sierra Leone Police, Honorable Paran Tarawalle – The Clerk of the House of Parliament, and many others.



Below is the full list of registered tertiary educational institutions in Sierra Leone.







Category A – Institutions that offer courses that range from certificates

, diploma, degree, and master’s.







Category B – Institutions that offer courses that range from certificate, diploma, and affiliated degree programs with the University of Sierra Leone.



