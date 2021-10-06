Home Africa Leone Stars draws with South Sudan a goal apiece on matchday 1 in Morocco ﻿
AfricaFootballNewsPeopleSportsWorldyouths

Leone Stars draws with South Sudan a goal apiece on matchday 1 in Morocco ﻿

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 6 views

Sierra Leone national men’s football team, Leone Stars have drawn a goal apiece with South Sudan at a friendly match in Morocco. 

Leone Stars of Sierra Leone took a lead at the 42 minutes of the game, that’s just three minutes before the end of the first half of the game. The goal was scored by the Wycombe Wanderers winger, Sullay Kai Kai who was assisted by Osman Kakay of Queens Park Rangers.

During the first half of the game, Leone Stars took control of possession and played extremely well. Coming in for the second half of the game, the score level was maintained and just seconds to the end of the second half, South Sudan levelled with a header.

This match played today is of three friendlies scheduled for Leone Stars to play as part of the preparation of the 2022 African Cup of Nations.

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Coronavirus Update Thursday 12 March 2020: Iran’s Vice...

Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 82

Marjo Bona wins Big Sister Salone Season two

Kei Kamara joins Finish top tier side HIFK...

Breaking News: Mayor of Freetown tests positive for...

Coach Keister invites 19 foreign-based players ahead of...

Sierra Leone News Today

After almost 40 years Sierra Leone’s oldest locally-owned...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!