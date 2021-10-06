Leone Stars draws with South Sudan a goal apiece on matchday 1 in Morocco ﻿

Sierra Leone national men’s football team, Leone Stars have drawn a goal apiece with South Sudan at a friendly match in Morocco.



Leone Stars of Sierra Leone took a lead at the 42 minutes of the game, that’s just three minutes before the end of the first half of the game. The goal was scored by the Wycombe Wanderers winger, Sullay Kai Kai who was assisted by Osman Kakay of Queens Park Rangers.



During the first half of the game, Leone Stars took control of possession and played extremely well. Coming in for the second half of the game, the score level was maintained and just seconds to the end of the second half, South Sudan levelled with a header.



This match played today is of three friendlies scheduled for Leone Stars to play as part of the preparation of the 2022 African Cup of Nations.