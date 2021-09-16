Home Africa Full list of the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2021 ﻿
Full list of the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2021 ﻿

by Alhassan Lamin
by Alhassan Lamin

Time Magazine has unveiled its annual list of the “100 Most Influential People” in the world for the year 2021.

This year’s list features the world’s most diligent individuals in sports, innovation, arts, leadership and other walks of life. The most popular individuals for this year’s list are Donald Trump, Prince Harry, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Tim Cook and many others. 

Below is the full list of the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2021

ICONS

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Naomi Osaka

Alexei Navalny

Britney Spears

Sherrilyn Ifill

Dolly Parton

Shohei Ohtani

Cathy Park Hong

Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara

Nasrin Sotoudeh

Manjusha P. Kulkarni, Russell Jeung and Cynthia Choi

Muna El-Kurd and Mohammed El Kurd

PIONEERS

Billie Eilish

Ben Crump

Adi Utarini

Sunisa LeFelineine Sarr and Bénédicte Savoy

Fatih Birol

Aurora James

Adar Poonawalla

Phyllis Omido

Frans Timmermans

Indyra Mendoza and ClaudSpellmanant

Roger Cox

Olimpia Coral Melo Cruz

DorottRaidai

Esther Ze Naw Bamvo and Ei Thinzar

Maung

TITANS

Simone Biles

Tim Cook

Shonda Rhimes

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Tom Brady

Youn Yuh Jung

Allyson Felix

Angélique Kidjo

Kenneth C. Frazier and Kenneth I. Chenault

Luiza Trajano

ARTISTS

Kate Winslet

Bad Bunny

Chloé Zhao

Jason Sudeikis

Scarlett Johansson

Lil Nas X

Jessica B. Harris

Bowen Yang

Tracee Ellis Ross

Mark Bradford

N.K. Jemisin

Steven Yeun

Daniel Kaluuya

Omar Sy

Barbara Kruger

Kane Brown

LEADERS

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Joe Biden

Xi Jinping

Liz Cheney

Kamala Harris

Mario Draghi

Tucker Carlson

Naftali Bennett

Stacey Abrams

Nayib Bukele

Donald Trump

Narendra Modi

Mahbouba Seraj

Joe Manchin

Ebrahim Raisi

Rochelle Walensky

Mamata Banerjee

Ron Klain

Elisa Loncon Antileo

Abdul Ghani Baradar

INNOVATORS

Jensen Huang

Elon Musk

Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Katalin Kariko

Mary Barra

John Nkengasong

MiMi Aung

Vitalik Buterin

Viya

Barney Graham

Friederike Otto and Geert Jan van Oldenborgh

Kengo Kuma

Sara Menker

Lidia Morawska

