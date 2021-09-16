Time Magazine has unveiled its annual list of the “100 Most Influential People” in the world for the year 2021.



This year’s list features the world’s most diligent individuals in sports, innovation, arts, leadership and other walks of life. The most popular individuals for this year’s list are Donald Trump, Prince Harry, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Tim Cook and many others.



Below is the full list of the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2021



ICONS



Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex



Naomi Osaka



Alexei Navalny



Britney Spears



Sherrilyn Ifill



Dolly Parton



Shohei Ohtani



Cathy Park Hong



Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara



Nasrin Sotoudeh



Manjusha P. Kulkarni, Russell Jeung and Cynthia Choi



Muna El-Kurd and Mohammed El Kurd



PIONEERS



Billie Eilish



Ben Crump



Adi Utarini



Sunisa LeFelineine Sarr and Bénédicte Savoy



Fatih Birol



Aurora James



Adar Poonawalla



Phyllis Omido



Frans Timmermans



Indyra Mendoza and ClaudSpellmanant



Roger Cox



Olimpia Coral Melo Cruz



DorottRaidai



Esther Ze Naw Bamvo and Ei Thinzar



Maung



TITANS



Simone Biles



Tim Cook



Shonda Rhimes



Timbaland and Swizz Beatz



Nikole Hannah-Jones



Tom Brady



Youn Yuh Jung



Allyson Felix



Angélique Kidjo



Kenneth C. Frazier and Kenneth I. Chenault



Luiza Trajano



ARTISTS



Kate Winslet



Bad Bunny



Chloé Zhao



Jason Sudeikis



Scarlett Johansson



Lil Nas X



Jessica B. Harris



Bowen Yang



Tracee Ellis Ross



Mark Bradford



N.K. Jemisin



Steven Yeun



Daniel Kaluuya



Omar Sy



Barbara Kruger



Kane Brown



LEADERS



Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala



Joe Biden



Xi Jinping



Liz Cheney



Kamala Harris



Mario Draghi



Tucker Carlson



Naftali Bennett



Stacey Abrams



Nayib Bukele



Donald Trump



Narendra Modi



Mahbouba Seraj



Joe Manchin



Ebrahim Raisi



Rochelle Walensky



Mamata Banerjee



Ron Klain



Elisa Loncon Antileo



Abdul Ghani Baradar



INNOVATORS



Jensen Huang



Elon Musk



Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith



Katalin Kariko



Mary Barra



John Nkengasong



MiMi Aung



Vitalik Buterin



Viya



Barney Graham



Friederike Otto and Geert Jan van Oldenborgh



Kengo Kuma



Sara Menker



Lidia Morawska