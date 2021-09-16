Time Magazine has unveiled its annual list of the “100 Most Influential People” in the world for the year 2021.
This year’s list features the world’s most diligent individuals in sports, innovation, arts, leadership and other walks of life. The most popular individuals for this year’s list are Donald Trump, Prince Harry, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Tim Cook and many others.
Below is the full list of the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2021
ICONS
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Naomi Osaka
Alexei Navalny
Britney Spears
Sherrilyn Ifill
Dolly Parton
Shohei Ohtani
Cathy Park Hong
Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara
Nasrin Sotoudeh
Manjusha P. Kulkarni, Russell Jeung and Cynthia Choi
Muna El-Kurd and Mohammed El Kurd
PIONEERS
Billie Eilish
Ben Crump
Adi Utarini
Sunisa LeFelineine Sarr and Bénédicte Savoy
Fatih Birol
Aurora James
Adar Poonawalla
Phyllis Omido
Frans Timmermans
Indyra Mendoza and ClaudSpellmanant
Roger Cox
Olimpia Coral Melo Cruz
DorottRaidai
Esther Ze Naw Bamvo and Ei Thinzar
Maung
TITANS
Simone Biles
Tim Cook
Shonda Rhimes
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz
Nikole Hannah-Jones
Tom Brady
Youn Yuh Jung
Allyson Felix
Angélique Kidjo
Kenneth C. Frazier and Kenneth I. Chenault
Luiza Trajano
ARTISTS
Kate Winslet
Bad Bunny
Chloé Zhao
Jason Sudeikis
Scarlett Johansson
Lil Nas X
Jessica B. Harris
Bowen Yang
Tracee Ellis Ross
Mark Bradford
N.K. Jemisin
Steven Yeun
Daniel Kaluuya
Omar Sy
Barbara Kruger
Kane Brown
LEADERS
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Joe Biden
Xi Jinping
Liz Cheney
Kamala Harris
Mario Draghi
Tucker Carlson
Naftali Bennett
Stacey Abrams
Nayib Bukele
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
Mahbouba Seraj
Joe Manchin
Ebrahim Raisi
Rochelle Walensky
Mamata Banerjee
Ron Klain
Elisa Loncon Antileo
Abdul Ghani Baradar
INNOVATORS
Jensen Huang
Elon Musk
Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Katalin Kariko
Mary Barra
John Nkengasong
MiMi Aung
Vitalik Buterin
Viya
Barney Graham
Friederike Otto and Geert Jan van Oldenborgh
Kengo Kuma
Sara Menker
Lidia Morawska
