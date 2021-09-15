Sierra Leone: Dr. Ekundayo Gilpin of Rokel Commercial Bank make 50 Most Reputable Bank CEOs in Africa 2021 ﻿

Sierra Leone’s Dr. Ekundayo Walton Gilpin has been named as one of the 50 Most Reputable Bank CEOs in Africa.



The 50 Most Reputable Bank CEOs in Africa is an annual list that recognises leaders in the banking sector across the continent that plays a major role in our society, connecting people, linking up businesses and influencing the economy directly or indirectly.



This annual recognition is organised by Reputation Poll International and this year, its recognised African bank leaders from over 19 Countries.



Dr. Ekundayo Walton Gilpin is the Managing Director of the Rokel Commercial Bank in Sierra Leone. He holds graduate degrees and professional qualifications in economics, international relations, finance, public policy and debt management.



Dr. Gilpin has over three decades of experience in managing business houses, complex policies and processes in banking and banking related institutions in Africa, Europe, the South Pacific, the Caribbean and the USA.



Other top names on the list are: Othman Benjelloun – BMCE Bank in Morocco, Rui Barros – Absa Bank in Mozambique, Samuel Minta – Stanbic Bank, Botswana, Steven Lefentse Bogatsu – First National Bank of Botswana, Todd Wilcox, – HSBC in Egypt, Tsehay Shiferaw – Awash Bank in Ethiopia, William Mpinganjira – FDH Bank in Malawi, Yemisi Edun – First City Monument Bank in Nigeria and many others.