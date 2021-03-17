Home People Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast Ep11 –Sierra Leoneans Who Shaped History with Akindele Decker
Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast Ep11 –Sierra Leoneans Who Shaped History with Akindele Decker

In the all-new episode of the Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast: “Who is Who? Sierra Leoneans Who Shaped History”, host Vickie Remoe is in conversation with Akindele Decker, co-author of the “20 Icons of Sierra Leone who Shaped History.”

Remoe and Decker discuss how to maintain a Sierra Leonean identity in the diaspora. They shared their experiences in tracing their families from West Africa to the New World and how a Sierra Leone book is reminding their younger generation of their heritage. 

Listen to the all-new episode of the Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast now available on Itunes, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

Also get the book 20 Icons of Sierra Leoneans Who Shaped History by Akindele Decker & Adrian Labor: https://amzn.to/38GRaRY

