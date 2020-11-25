BREAKING NEWS: Football Legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60

The Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died at his home after sufferring from a heart attack.

The Gimnasia coach had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating the landmark birthday, after complaining of low spirits and fatigue.

His tests later revealed that he had a blod clot on his his brain which was operated on successfully.

Maradona was regarded as on of the greatest football players of all time, and was notorious for his controversial lifestyle both on and off the pitch. During his time as a player Maradona battled with drug and alcohol addiction.

He won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986, having knocked England out of the tournament in a match which saw him score the famous ‘Hand of God’ goal.

Maradona also achieved league success with Italian side Napoli, winning the Serie A title in 1987 and 1990, along with an Italian Cup in 1987 and a Uefa Cup in 1991.

But it was also during these years that his addiction to cocaine took hold. In 1991, the year he left the club, he was banned for 15 months for drug violations.

In 1994 he was thrown out of the World Cup in America after failing a drugs test, before retiring from football in 1997.

In 1999 and 2000 he was taken to hospital suffering heart problems, the second time requiring a respirator to breathe.

In 2004, he was again treated in hospital for severe heart and respiratory problems linked to his drug abuse.

Maradona was instrumental in taking Argentina to their second World Cup triumph in 1986, captaining the team that prevailed over West Germany in the final under the stewardship of Carlos Bilardo.

He was known for the number 10 jersey during his playing days wearing it for Argentina, Napoli, FC Barcelona, Sevilla, Newell’s Old Boys, and Boca Juniors.