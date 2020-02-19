Home Entertainment Big Sister Salone announces 100 contestants shortlist
Big Sister Salone announces 100 contestants shortlist

by Alhassan Lamin
Orange Sierra Leone in collaboration with Zed Zee Multimedia Consult over the weekend has released the shortlist of 100 Sierra Leonean contestants in the Big Sister Salone Season 2 reality television show.

This year’s edition will feature a total of 25 women from 7 West African countries and they will be competing for a star prize of $50,000 (Le 500,000,000), this year’s theme is “No Woman No Cry”.

Fans will now vote for their favorite contestants amongst the 100 shortlisted contestants via text messages using the shortcode *2020# with the number of the contestant. Contestants with the highest votes will make it to the Big Sister Salone house.  

Auditions are ongoing in the other 6 West African countries. Big Sister Salone is Sierra Leone’s first-ever reality television show, the show aim is to empower young women by giving them the opportunity to showcase their talents. The first edition was held in 2018 which saw Haja Mariama Kamara aka “China Nicky” as the winner.

