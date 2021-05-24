UN calls for more Covid 19 vaccines for Africa

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, called for more coronavirus vaccines for Africa.

This comes after concerns have been raised that the continent has received only 2 percent of all shots administered in the world.

A statement approved by all 15 members at a council meeting called for “increased and accelerated donation of safe and effective vaccine doses from developed economies” so it will be supplied to African countries in need.

Also the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres told the council’s meeting that the limited supply and access to vaccines has delayed Africa’s recovery from the pandemic.

However, out of 1.4 billion doses administered globally, only 24 million have reached Africa and that’s less than two percent.

Globally 167 million Covid 19 confirmed cases have been registered, with Africa having over 3 million confirmed cases.