News & Politics "We Raised $50,000 in 4 weeks for COVID-19 Relief in Sierra Leone" – says Vickie Remoe
by PR Admin
written by PR Admin 583 views

In a newsletter sent out today, Sierra Leonean TV host Vickie Remoe says the ADOPT-A-COVID19-HOSPITAL-BED appeal she launched back on May 3 2020 has raised $50,000 (SLL 500 million).

“For many front line health workers, ours was the first set of medical tools and medicines they have received specifically for COVID-19 Treatment.” – writes Remoe.

We traveled over 600 miles to Bo, Kenema, and back to Freetown to deliver supplies to the two largest hospitals in the South and East of Sierra Leone this past weekend.

Click Here to Find out more about the C19 Dignity Project

