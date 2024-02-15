Sierra Leone climbs one spot in the latest FIFA rankings

Sierra Leone men’s national football team has advanced one spot in the latest FIFA rankings. The Leone Stars now occupy the 126th position, moving up from 127th.

The team holds the 35th position in Africa, trailing behind leading contenders such as Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, and others. In November 2023, the team commenced their 2026 World Cup qualifying journey, with Coach Amidu Karim’s side securing a goalless draw against Ethiopia.

However, in their recent five matches, the Leone Stars haven’t performed well, suffering three losses and securing two draws, without a single win.

Meanwhile, Argentina, followed by France, England, and Belgium, are leading the world.