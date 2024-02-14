Celebrating Excellence: AFCON 2023 Best XI Revealed

The Confederation of African Football’s Technical Study Group has revealed the Best XI from the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast. This prestigious lineup showcases the standout performers who left their mark on the tournament, with players predominantly hailing from Ivory Coast and Nigeria, alongside representatives from South Africa and DR Congo.

South Africa’s Ronwen Williams, honoured as the Best Goalkeeper at AFCON 2023, secures the goalkeeper position. He is supported by Nigeria’s Ola Aina and William Troost-Ekong in defence, alongside DR Congo’s captain Chancel Mbemba and Ghislain Konan.

Ladies and gentlemen, please give it up to your #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 Team of the Tournament. 🌟

In midfield, the trio of Franck Kessie, Jean-Michel Seri, and Teboho Mokoena represent a formidable midfield lineup. Their contributions were instrumental in shaping the dynamics of their respective teams throughout the tournament.

The attacking trio comprises Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman, DR Congo’s Yoanne Wissa, and Emiliano Nsue, the tournament’s top scorer. Their prowess in front of goal and ability to create opportunities was evident as they showcased their skills on the grand stage of AFCON.

The announcement of the Best XI from AFCON 2023 highlights the exceptional performances of players who left an indelible mark on the tournament. The skill, determination, and passion for the game captivated fans worldwide and contributed to the success of Africa’s premier football competition. As the football world reflects on AFCON 2023, these standout players serve as symbols of excellence and inspiration for future generations of African footballers.