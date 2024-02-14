Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Wednesday, February 14
Liberia Appoints Its First Woman Minister of Defense

Ahmed Tejan Cole
February 14, 2024
Liberian President Joseph Boakai has made history by appointing Rtd. Brigadier General Geraldine George as the acting Minister of Defence, marking the first time a woman held this position in the country.

 

Amid soldiers’ wives’ protests, Prince Charles Johnson III resigned, leading to her appointment. Rtd. Brigadier General George, with a notable Liberian army career since 2006, rose through the ranks, showing prowess in elite forces. Her recent role as deputy chief of staff showcased leadership over six years. 

The former defence chief resigned due to protests by soldiers’ wives on February 11, 2024, citing low wages and barracks conditions. They blamed him as the former armed forces chief. These protests led to roadblocks near Monrovia, prompting President Boakai to cancel National Army Day festivities.

 

