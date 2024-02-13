Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Famous’ ‘One Life’ Album Hits One Million Audiomack Plays in Just One Month

Lamin Kargbo
February 13, 2024
Famous’ album “One Life” has reached an impressive milestone, garnering one million plays on Audiomack within just a month of its release. 

The 23-track body of work, released in January of this year, summarizes the notion that humans only have one life to live. It underscores the importance of seizing opportunities and pursuing desires while they’re within reach. 

Expected to be a standout release from Sierra Leone in 2024, the album’s achievement solidifies its status. Additionally, it has amassed thousands of streams on platforms like Spotify, YouTube, and more.

