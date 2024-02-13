UEFA Champions League Knockout Stages Return

The UEFA Champions League is back with a bang this week as the knockout stages kick off after a two-month break following the group stage. With sixteen teams remaining in the tournament, fans are gearing up for some thrilling encounters as clubs vie for a spot in the quarter-finals.

This Week’s Matches:

F.C. Copenhagen vs. Manchester City:

F.C. Copenhagen, last year’s Danish Superliga champions, will host the formidable Manchester City from the English Premier League. It marks Copenhagen’s second appearance in the knockout stages, with their first dating back to 2010-11.

RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid:

German Bundesliga’s RB Leipzig will take on the Spanish giants Real Madrid. Expect a fierce battle as both teams strive to gain an advantage in the first leg.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Sociedad:

French Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain faces La Liga’s Real Sociedad in what promises to be an intriguing clash of styles and tactics.

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich: