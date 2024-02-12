Usher wears Sierra Leonean designer IB Kamara’s outfit for Super Bowl halftime performance

Sierra Leonean stylist and Off-White’s art director, IB Kamara, took the spotlight with his newest creation Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show outfit.

Kamara and his team boast a wealth of experience in the fashion industry, having previously collaborated on notable styling projects, including Beyoncé’s iconic red jumpsuit for her Renaissance tour.

Formerly the editor-in-chief of Dazed, Kamara also collaborated with global superstar Rihanna in 2021, before succeeding Virgil Abloh at Off-White in 2022. His creative touch graced the September cover of Dazed, showcasing his journey from fleeing Sierra Leone during the Civil War to establishing himself as a prominent figure in the fashion world.

Born in 1990, Kamara’s diverse background informs his uniquely African perspective on menswear and masculinity. From runway shows to advertising campaigns for esteemed fashion houses like Burberry and Louis Vuitton menswear, his work has garnered attention in publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Italia, System, W, and i-D.