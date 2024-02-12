Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, February 12
HomeEntertainmentHawa Tombo wins the first edition of the House of Stars reality TV show
EntertainmentPeopleYouths

Hawa Tombo wins the first edition of the House of Stars reality TV show

Daniel Kargbo
February 12, 2024
0
303

Leader of “Team Pikin den Mama” Hawa Tombo Dumbuya has won the star prizes of the maiden edition of the House of Stars reality TV show, finishing top ahead of 23 other contestants. 

Tombo who has become the centre of attention will take home a star prize that includes a fully furnished three-bedroom apartment, a luxury car, and a cash prize of NLe 100,000.

The House of Stars reality TV show organized by King Empire accommodated over 20 participants from various fields of entertainment, including musicians, movie stars, DJs, comedians, models, fashion designers, social media influencers, bloggers, dancers, and athletes. It was a show of a diverse group of people who displayed their unique talents and personalities.

TagsHawa TomboHouse of StarsSierra Leone
Previous Article

Ivory Coast beat Nigeria to win their third AFCON title

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.