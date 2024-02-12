Hawa Tombo wins the first edition of the House of Stars reality TV show

Leader of “Team Pikin den Mama” Hawa Tombo Dumbuya has won the star prizes of the maiden edition of the House of Stars reality TV show, finishing top ahead of 23 other contestants.

Tombo who has become the centre of attention will take home a star prize that includes a fully furnished three-bedroom apartment, a luxury car, and a cash prize of NLe 100,000.

The House of Stars reality TV show organized by King Empire accommodated over 20 participants from various fields of entertainment, including musicians, movie stars, DJs, comedians, models, fashion designers, social media influencers, bloggers, dancers, and athletes. It was a show of a diverse group of people who displayed their unique talents and personalities.