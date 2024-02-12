Ivory Coast beat Nigeria to win their third AFCON title

Host nation Ivory Coast are the champions of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Nigeria by 2-1 to mark their third AFCON title in history.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria flew high in Ivory Coast on Sunday evening, but it was the elephants who dominated on ground and defended their territory. Ivory Coast came from behind to silence the super eagles after Nigerian captain William Ekong’s brilliant first half header in the 38 minutes put the visitor in front.

In the second half, Ivory Coast continued to dominate in all aspects and kept knocking on the Nigeria door until in the 62’ minutes when Franck Kessie sent home a clean header that outstretched the hands of the Nigerian post keeper, Nwabali.

The 81’ minutes mark the redemption of over 50-thousands Ivorians spectators present at the Alassana Ouattara Stadium, as Sebastian Haller outsmarted Ekong with a smart finish to restore honor for Ivory Coast.

Les Elephants seemed defeated and dead after losing two group stage matches, but interim coach Emerse Fae turned things around, leading the team to their third African title—a remarkable story of redemption.