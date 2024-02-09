Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Charlton Athletic’s Daniel Kanu extends contract until 2027

Ahmed Tejan Cole
February 9, 2024
Charlton Athletic has signed a contract extension with academy graduate, Daniel Kanu until 2027. 

The 19-year-old striker’s journey from the academy ranks to the first team has been nothing short of remarkable, marked by outstanding performances and significant milestones. His rise through the ranks of Charlton Athletic is a testament to his talent, dedication, and the club’s commitment to nurturing young players. 

https://twitter.com/CAFCofficial/status/1755275479165341765?s=20

 

Since joining the academy, Kanu has showcased his exceptional goal-scoring ability, amassing an impressive tally of 41 goals during his first-year scholar campaign. His outstanding performances earned him the prestigious “Valley Gold Young Player of the Year” award for the 2021/22 season.

Kanu’s transition to the senior squad has been seamless, marked by notable contributions on the pitch. This season alone, the young striker has netted four goals and provided one assist for the first team, demonstrating his ability to perform at the highest level. His impactful debut for Sierra Leone in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt further underscored his burgeoning talent on the international stage.

