ECOWAS urges Senegal to reverse election delay amid uproar

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has urged Senegal’s authorities to uphold the scheduled presidential election this month rather than postponing it by ten months.

President Macky Sall postponed the February 25 vote due to an electoral dispute between parliament and the judiciary over certain candidacies. Opposition figures labelled the delay a “coup,” with protests erupting. Parliament rescheduled the election for December, triggering further outcry.

The postponement marks a departure from Senegal’s history of timely elections and has raised concerns about democratic stability. The West African bloc, urged Senegal’s political leaders to adhere to constitutional provisions and restore the electoral calendar promptly.

The move to delay elections without broad consultation has drawn international criticism, with U.S. Senator Ben Cardin warning against a slide towards dictatorship. The crisis underscores broader challenges facing ECOWAS, which has faced criticism for its handling of recent coups in the region. Analysts argue for a more consistent approach from the bloc in addressing political upheavals across member nations.