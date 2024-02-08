AFCON 2023: Nigeria and Ivory Coast set to clash in an all-West African final

The AFCON 2023 final features Ivory Coast, the host nation, squaring off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an all-West African showdown on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at the Stade De General Alhassan Outara.

Nigeria secured their spot in the finals by triumphing over South Africa in the semifinals, winning 4-2 in penalties following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of play.

On the other hand, Ivory Coast’s journey marks them as the first host nation to reach the AFCON final since Egypt accomplished the feat in 2006.

They secured a 1-0 victory against DR Congo courtesy of a goal by Sebastien Haller.

This year’s AFCON tournament has been riveting, marked by numerous memorable moments from the participating teams.