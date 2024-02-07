“Afrobeat vs. Amapiano: Nigeria and South Africa set for Afcon semi-final showdown”

The three-time African champion, Nigeria, will renew its continental rivalry with South Africa in the eagerly awaited semi-final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Today’s match, which will be held at the Stade de la Paix, in Bouake, will feature the West African nation going head-to-head with Bafana Bafana, the victors of the 1996 Afcon.

Nigeria is the highest-ranked African team still in the Ivory Coast. South Africa will aim to avenge the pain of past meetings with Nigeria when appearing in the last four for the first time since 2000 when they were beaten 2-0 by the Super Eagles.

Here is the cumulative head-to-head record between Nigeria and South Africa. Out of their 11 encounters, Nigeria has emerged victorious in six matches, while South Africa has won once, and the teams have drawn four times.

The countries’ most recent Afcon meeting came in the 2019 quarter-finals in Egypt, with goals from Samuel Chukwueze and William Troost-Ekong giving the Super Eagles a 2-1 win.