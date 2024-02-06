Driver wins NLE 264 thousand from one Mercury International ticket

On Monday, February 5, 2024, a driver named Mohamed from Freetown won a total of NLE 264 thousand (two hundred and sixty-four million old leones) from Mercury International. He placed a bet on 15 teams from the Mercury Long list on a single ticket.

Mohamed filled with excitement, is a very loyal customer of Mercury International. Just the day before this win, he also won the sum of NLE 186 thousand (one hundred and eighty-six million old leones) by betting on 11 teams. After-tax deductions, his take-home prize amounts to NLE 225 thousand.

“In the past, I’ve won smaller amounts, but this is my largest win to date. With this money, I plan to construct a house for my mother in the village, purchase land in Freetown for myself, and invest in a taxi to start my transportation business,” said Mohamed.

He further urged others to engage in responsible betting, emphasizing that Mercury International, as a parent company, is positively impacting the lives of the youth in Sierra Leone.

Over time, Mercury International has disbursed billions of leones to numerous customers who emerged victorious. The company launched its lottery and sports betting products in 2007. Its products include the 5/90 lottery, sports betting, online betting, Zone, Rapids, and Virtual Rapid games.