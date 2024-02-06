Mighty Blackpool Ron Gandi Williams retires from football for career development

Ron Gandi Williams, the ex-captain of Mighty Blackpool and a forward for Leone Stars, has announced his retirement from football. The confirmation came from Rodney Michael, the chairman of Mighty Blackpool, on X. Michael stated that Williams made this decision to prioritize his career and pursue a Master’s Degree.

As @mightyblackpool Chairman, I was informed this morning by Former MBFC Captain and Leone Stars Striker Ron Gandi Williams of his decision to pursue a Masters degree and focus on his current job. He has therefore chosen to retire from football. A TISS TASS LEGEND FOREVER. — Rodney Michael (@superrod001) February 5, 2024

Williams, 25, took on the captaincy for the TISS TASS boys in 2022, succeeding Mohamed Mansaray. He is a highly prolific forward and since he joined the Freetown club from Kenema’s Kamboi Eagles he has proven to be instrumental.

He has represented the Sierra Leone national team, the Leone Stars, three times, making a significant impact.