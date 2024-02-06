Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Mighty Blackpool Ron Gandi Williams retires from football for career development

Lamin Kargbo
February 6, 2024
Ron Gandi Williams, the ex-captain of Mighty Blackpool and a forward for Leone Stars, has announced his retirement from football. The confirmation came from Rodney Michael, the chairman of Mighty Blackpool, on X. Michael stated that Williams made this decision to prioritize his career and pursue a Master’s Degree.

 

Williams, 25, took on the captaincy for the TISS TASS boys in 2022, succeeding Mohamed Mansaray. He is a highly prolific forward and since he joined the Freetown club from Kenema’s Kamboi Eagles he has proven to be instrumental. 

He has represented the Sierra Leone national team, the Leone Stars, three times, making a significant impact.

