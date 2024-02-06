Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Tuesday, February 6
HomePeopleSierra Leone’s Mary Yongai aims for “Guinness World Record in Cosmetic Makeovers”
PeopleWorldYouths

Sierra Leone’s Mary Yongai aims for “Guinness World Record in Cosmetic Makeovers”

Lamin Kargbo
February 6, 2024
0
273

Mary Yei Yongai, a Sierra Leonean makeup artist, seeks to establish a Guinness World Record for the “Most cosmetic makeovers in 24 hours by an individual artist.”

Following the approval of her application by the Guinness World Record team, Yongai is aiming to surpass the achievement of Martha Tilaar, a professional cosmetics artist who set the record in May 2005.

This will mark Sierra Leone’s second representation in the Guinness World Records, following its initial achievement with the “Largest Sampa Dance Title,” in April 2012.

Yongai is the CEO of Mary’s Glow, she seems prepared to make her mark and elevate Sierra Leone to new heights. Although the date for her attempt is yet to be determined, Sierra Leoneans are excited for her and stand ready to support her every step of the way.

TagsGuinness World RecordsMary YongaiSierra Leone
Previous Article

Senegal Sees Political Demonstrations Following Election Delay

Next Article

Mighty Blackpool Ron Gandi Williams retires from football for career development

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.