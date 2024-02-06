Sierra Leone’s Mary Yongai aims for “Guinness World Record in Cosmetic Makeovers”

Mary Yei Yongai, a Sierra Leonean makeup artist, seeks to establish a Guinness World Record for the “Most cosmetic makeovers in 24 hours by an individual artist.”

Following the approval of her application by the Guinness World Record team, Yongai is aiming to surpass the achievement of Martha Tilaar, a professional cosmetics artist who set the record in May 2005.

This will mark Sierra Leone’s second representation in the Guinness World Records, following its initial achievement with the “Largest Sampa Dance Title,” in April 2012.

Yongai is the CEO of Mary’s Glow, she seems prepared to make her mark and elevate Sierra Leone to new heights. Although the date for her attempt is yet to be determined, Sierra Leoneans are excited for her and stand ready to support her every step of the way.