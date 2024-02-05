Tyla wins first Grammy for “Best African Music Performance,” beating out Burna Boy and Davido
In a groundbreaking moment at the 66th Grammy Awards, South African sensation Tyla left an indelible mark on the global stage by clinching the inaugural Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance. At just 22, the talented singer/songwriter has become a trailblazer in the music industry.
Known for her hit single ‘Water,’ Tyla expressed sheer disbelief and gratitude upon receiving the prestigious accolade. “What the HECK?! Oh my gosh, guys, this is crazy! I never thought I’d say I won a Grammy at 22 years old,” exclaimed Tyla as she took the stage to accept her award.
https://twitter.com/albumtalkshq/status/1754267885474644286?s=46
Tyla’s victory in the highly competitive category saw her triumph over heavyweight contenders from the Afrobeats scene, including Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, Olamide, Ayra Starr, and fellow South African Musa Keys, who featured in Davido’s track “Unavailable.”
Tyla’s win highlights her talent and marks a broader recognition of the vibrant and diverse music scene emerging from Africa. This Grammy victory is a testament to the rich musical tapestry the continent offers. Cheers to Tyla, a young artist breaking barriers and making history on the world’s most prestigious music stage!
