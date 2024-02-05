Drizilik announces Washington DC show at Howard Theatre

It will be the Sierra Leonean Afrobeats star’s first US show after last year’s teaser at One Salone Fest in VA.

Afrobeats fans in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area are in for an exciting treat on the Fourth of July weekend. Drizilik, the breakout star of Freetown’s music revival, will be headlining a star-studded concert at the historic 1200-capacity Howard Theatre in Northwest, D.C. Known for his captivating live performances, Drizilik combines afrobeats with Sierra Leonean goombay, bubu, milo jazz, and hip-hop, creating a unique fusion of afrosounds. His exceptional songwriting skills, infectious one-liners, and profound cultural metaphors on his award-winning album “Shukubly” have earned him the title of Sierra Leone’s king of new school music.

Drizilik’s versatility as a rapper and singer and his unmatched delivery have resulted in several chart-topping singles and collaborations. Some of his popular tracks include “Vote” and “Ashobi” featuring Idris Elba and “Move Right” with BAFTA winner Big Zuu. Having graced stages from London to Lagos, Drizilik has headlined prestigious events such as YouTube’s Africa Day Concert, Ecofest, Madeng Festival, Gambia Music Festival, and Hull City’s Freedom Festival.

The highly anticipated show at Howard Theatre will be Drizilik’s second North American performance. Last year, he gave fans a taste of his music at the One Salone Fest and even made a live appearance on FOX5 DC. This upcoming performance is particularly significant as Drizilik will be Freetown’s first Sierra Leonean artist to perform on such a prestigious stage. It is a moment that all Sierra Leoneans in the US can be proud of, and they shouldn’t miss the opportunity to witness the biggest night for Salone pop music in North America.

For those interested, a limited number of early bird tickets to Drizilik’s show at Howard Theatre are now available for $40. VIP Booths and Balcony tickets are also available for $150.

Drizilik at Howard Theatre is brought to you by Humble Management and the campaign to Make Sierra Leone Famous. The lineup of artists will be announced in the coming weeks.