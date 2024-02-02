Alhaji Kamara signs a two-year deal with FC Midtjylland

Alhaji Kamara has signed a two-year contract with Danish Superliga side, FC Midtjylland. The 29-year-old Sierra Leonean striker, known for his physical strength and goal-scoring prowess, will reunite with his former coach, Thomas Thomasberg, under whom he enjoyed great success at Randers FC.

Kamara has scored over 100 goals in his active football career and brings a wealth of experience from his stints in Danish, Swedish, and American football.

Velkommen, Alhaji 𝗞𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗔 🇸🇱 Vi henter den fysisk stærke angriber i Randers FC 🤝💥 — FC Midtjylland (@fcmidtjylland) February 1, 2024

He expressed his joy for the opportunity to join a club with a rich history of competing for titles.

“It’s a great opportunity for me. I’m familiar with Midtjylland from the Superliga, and it’s a major club that competes for titles. It’s a fantastic motivation. Thomasberg and I go way back to our time together at Randers FC, so he knows what I’m capable of. I believe in my abilities and look forward to meeting my new teammates at the training camp,” said Kamara.

As he prepares to join the first team’s preparations in Portugal, FC Midtjylland fans eagerly anticipate his impact on the pitch.