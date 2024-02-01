Idris Elba leads Calvin Klein’s Spring 2024 Menswear Collection

Calvin Klein launched the second segment of its Spring 2024 menswear campaign, featuring Idris Elba. This marks Elba’s first appearance for the global menswear brand.

The collection showcases a variety of sleek and comfortable staples designed for everyday wear, including the Classic Trench Coat, Seersucker Full Zip Shirt Jacket, Sateen Bomber Jacket, and slim suiting in cotton, wool, and sateen fabrics.

Idris Elba becomes a part of Calvin Klein’s esteemed lineup of brand ambassadors, sharing the stage with recent talents like FKA twigs, Hailey Bieber, Son Heung-min, Jung Kook, Kid Cudi, Jennie, and Brandon Flynn.