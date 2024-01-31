AFCON 2023: Elite eight vie for glory in Quarter-Finals

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), has entered the quarter-finals phase, leaving football enthusiasts worldwide on the edge of their seats.
𝑨𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒆𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕. 💥
Africa's finest, just where they belong. 📖 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023
— Total Energies AFCON (@TotalAFCON2023) January 31, 2024
As we eagerly await the showdown, here’s a recap of the round of 16 results and a sneak peek into the highly anticipated quarter-final fixtures.
Round of 16 Recap
Angola 3-0 Namibia
Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon
Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Guinea
Egypt 1-1 DR Congo (pens. 7-8)
Cape Verde 1-0 Mauritania
Senegal 1-1 Ivory Coast (pens 4-5)
Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso
Morocco 0-2 South Africa
Quarter-Final Fixtures:
- Friday, February 2, 2024:
Nigeria vs Angola – Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 6 pm
DR Congo vs Guinea – Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 9 pm
- Saturday, February 3, 2024:
Mali vs Ivory Coast – Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 6 pm
Cape Verde vs South Africa – Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 9 pm
A horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now I must pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is what I started,. Www.worktoday7.co