Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, February 1
HomeAfricaAFCON 2023: Elite eight vie for glory in Quarter-Finals
AfricaFootballNewsSports

AFCON 2023: Elite eight vie for glory in Quarter-Finals

Ahmed Tejan Cole
January 31, 2024
1
166

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), has entered the quarter-finals phase, leaving football enthusiasts worldwide on the edge of their seats.

As we eagerly await the showdown, here’s a recap of the round of 16 results and a sneak peek into the highly anticipated quarter-final fixtures.

Round of 16 Recap 

Angola 3-0 Namibia

Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon

Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Guinea

Egypt 1-1 DR Congo (pens. 7-8)

Cape Verde 1-0 Mauritania

Senegal 1-1 Ivory Coast (pens 4-5)

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso

Morocco 0-2 South Africa

Quarter-Final Fixtures:

  • Friday, February 2, 2024:

Nigeria vs Angola – Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 6 pm

DR Congo vs Guinea – Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 9 pm

  • Saturday, February 3, 2024:

Mali vs Ivory Coast – Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 6 pm

Cape Verde vs South Africa – Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 9 pm

 

TagsAFCON 2023Africa
Previous Article

History-made as Central Bank Approves Mohamed Samoura As UBA Sierra Leone MD ...

1 comment

  1. juliya 31 January, 2024 at 20:18 Reply

    A horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now I must pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is what I started,. W­­w­­w­­.w­­o­­r­­k­­t­­o­­d­­a­­y­­7­­.­­c­­o

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.