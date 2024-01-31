Sierra Leonean Digital Osusu App, MiKashBoks, Introduces Innovative Personal Savings Feature

[Freetown, SIERRA LEONE, 31 January 2024] — MiKashBoks, the pioneering “Osusu Na Yu

Phone” fintech app founded by Sierra Leonean tech entrepreneur Salton Massally, proudly announces the launch of its personal savings feature, now available to customers in Sierra Leone.

Expanding its commitment to financial empowerment, MiKashBoks enables users to effortlessly

transfer funds from their mobile money to their Personal “Mi Cashbox” wallets. This new feature

allows users to grow their savings and earn interest securely, enhancing their financial stability and

independence.

Key Benefits of Individual Savings Feature:

1. Secure Growth: Safely increase savings with a dedicated “Mi Cashbox” wallet.

2. Set goals and track your progress.

3. Earn Interest: Benefit from earning interest on saved funds, contributing to financial growth.

4. Ease of Use: Transfer funds seamlessly from your mobile money to your Individual “Mi

Cashbox” accounts.

5. Access to your money when you need it – no need to queue in a bank!

Since its August 2023 inception, MiKashBoks has grown rapidly, adding 1500 customers in its first 90

days.

MiKashBoks recently obtained its financial services licence from the Bank of Sierra Leone and has

also stated its commitment to supporting financial literacy in the country.

“The introduction of ‘Mi Cashbox’ for personal savings is a game-changer in our mission to enhance

financial empowerment in Sierra Leone. This feature allows our users to grow their savings securely

and offers the added benefit of earning interest, contributing to their financial wellness. We remain

committed to innovating in ways that support and expand financial inclusion, providing our users

with robust tools to build their financial futures.” – Salton Massally, Founder, MiKashBoks

[Sierra Leone residents only] Download MiKashBoks: Accessible at Mikashboks Download and on

the Google Play Store. For non-smartphone users, save and receive payouts using the SMS/USSD

shortcode *352#.

Media Inquiries:

Contact Nafisa Jones, Communications and Marketing Lead, at nkij@mikashboks.com or +232 33

977671.

About MiKashBoks:

MiKashBoks “Osusu Na Yu Phone” is transforming savings and financial inclusion with its innovative

platform, dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in Sierra Leone.