Bo Rangers suffer heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to East End Lions

The Southern Elephants have yet again suffered another heartbreaking 1-0 defeat in the dangerous claws of the East End Lions at the beautiful Southern Arena on Sunday evening, courtesy of Yankuba Koroma’s goal in 84’ minutes.

The defending champion and current league leaders Bo Rangers FC registered their second league defeat this season and their first home loss in the league at the Southern Arena.

Bo Rangers now sits just two points away from second-place Bhantal FC who managed to secure all three points in a 1-0 away win against FC Kallon this weekend. East End Lions, who had been very poor this season before Coach Issac Kofi (Sarfo Castro) took over, moved to the 11th position with sixteen points in the league standings.