New content and podcast recording studio opens in Freetown

FREETOWN, [28th January 2024] – Today marks a significant milestone in the campaign to Make Sierra Leone Famous, as VR&C Marketing launches Sir Milton Lab. This cutting-edge lab is a comprehensive content creation and media production studio in Freetown.

Situated at 20 Boyle Lane, Off Murray Town in Freetown, the media lab boasts two cinema cameras and a four-seat podcast sound-proofed recording studio. The studio, available for hourly rental, offers various services, including podcast and videocast (video podcast) production and live streaming. Our team of trained and experienced sound technicians and multimedia producers is dedicated to supporting customers from concept to completion.

The studio introduced a flexible rate card to cater to individual client needs, allowing clients to book services based on their specific requirements. Here are some of the key offerings:

Podcast Pro – 1hr – Le. 1,495

– Up to 4 People

– All equipment included

– Sound Technician

– 1hr Recording

– Professional Editing & Mastering

– Ready in 72 hours or less

Videocast Basic – 1hr – Le. 3,450

– Up to 4 People

– All equipment included

– Sound Technician

– 1hr Recording

– Raw Video supplied

Livestream – 1hr – Le. 4,600

– Up to 4 People

– All equipment included

– Sound Technician

– 1hr Recording

– Two Cinema Cameras

– Go live on your Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and X

– Crosspost to our social media channels for increased reach

– Broadcast Recording supplied

Videocast Pro – 1hr – Le. 8,450

– Up to 4 People

– All equipment included

– Sound Technician

– 1hr Recording

– Professional Editing & Mastering of video and audio

– Ready in 5 days or less

– Livestream on your Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, X

Sir Milton Lab is not just a recording studio but a dynamic space where individuals and organizations can turn their content dreams into reality. The lab will produce your series or individual shows. This will be particularly beneficial for NGOs and institutions that produce webinars and wish to broadcast campaign messages, engaging an estimated one million Sierra Leoneans who now have access to the internet. Creative entrepreneurs who want to film food, makeup, and fashion content can utilize the lab and produce their video series.

To learn more about how to create content with a podcast, videocast, or livestream, call the lab for a free consultation or to schedule a tour.

For inquiries, please call +232 79 164 641 or visit the lab at 20 Boyle Lane, Monday – Friday from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. You can also email us at marketing@vrcmarketing.com.





