Ghana to start visa-free entry for all African visitors in 2024

Ghana has announced its intention to enact a policy allowing visa-free entry for all African visitors by the end of 2024. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made this declaration official during the 2024 Africa Prosperity Dialogue held in Ghana.

He emphasized the significance of such policies continent-wide, advocating for the free movement of people, goods, and services to leverage enhanced trade and achieve economic transformation across Africa.

“Many of you had to acquire a visa to come to this event, we made a special arrangement for this conference, we reduced the visa acquisition fee by 50%, and we were thus able to receive your visa on arrival. The government of Ghana is committed to ensuring visa-free for all Africans travelling into our country, and the process has begun to get the policy implemented this year,” said President Akufo-Addo.

In recent times, across Africa, nations have recognised the importance of breaking down barriers that impede intra-continental interactions. Efforts range from eliminating trade tariffs within sub-regions to abolishing visa restrictions altogether, signalling significant progress across the continent.

