AFCON 2023: Here are all the teams that advanced to the knockout stage

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations now progresses to the knockout phase following a series of uneventful matches during the group stage. The competition featured teams divided into six groups.

Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria emerged as frontrunners in Group A, securing spots in the knockout qualifiers. Group B will see Cape Verde and the Pharaohs advancing. Defending champions Senegal led Group C, with Cameroon securing the second position. Morocco dominated Group F with seven points, four ahead of Congo, also making it to the last 16.

Zambia and Tanzania, with two points each, were eliminated. Mali’s 0-0 draw with Namibia secured their top spot in Group E, while South Africa claimed second place on goal difference from Namibia, also with a 0-0 draw against Tunisia. Mali, South Africa, and Namibia all progressed to the last 16, participating in the tournament’s first goalless games.

Guinea, Namibia, Mauritania, and hosts Ivory Coast advanced as the top four third-place finishers. Morocco’s 1-0 victory over Zambia in Group F ensured Ivory Coast secured the fourth-best third-place finish, narrowly qualifying for the knockout stage.

Round of 16: HERE WE GO.

The next matches are as follows:

Nigeria v Cameroon – January 27.

Cape Verde v Mauritania – January 29.

Equatorial Guinea v Guinea – January 28.

Angola v Namibia – January 27.

Mali v Burkina Faso – January 29.

Egypt vs D.R Congo – January 28.

Senegal vs Côte d’Ivoire – January 29.

Morocco vs South Africa – January 30.