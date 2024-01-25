Sierra Leonean Forward Augustine Williams Joins Indy Eleven

Sierra Leonean forward, Augustine Williams has signed with USL Championship team Indy Eleven for the upcoming 2024 season.

The 26-year-old showcased exceptional performance with his former club, netting 16 goals, assisting three times, and helping in their first-ever league final appearance. The details of the agreement are undisclosed, pending approval from both the league and federation under club policy.

With a total of 66 goals, Williams ranks among the top 10 all-time scorers in the USL Championship, placing him as one of two players in Indy Eleven. This marks his seventh professional club in the United States, starting his career at Portland Timbers 2 in 2016, but the terms of the deal remain undisclosed as he awaits approval from the federation.

In 2022, Williams scored 16 goals, accounting for 40% of Charleston’s total goals, marking the highest tally by a player in the team’s USL Championship era. He earned his second second-team All-USL honours for his outstanding performance.

Before his stint with Charleston, Williams spent three seasons (2019-21) with the LA Galaxy, featuring in seven first-team matches in 2021. During his time with the USL Championship’s Galaxy II squad, he scored 20 goals and provided four assists in 51 matches. Additionally, Williams had a successful loan spell with San Diego Loyal SC, scoring six goals and assisting three times in just 12 games.