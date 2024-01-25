U.S. pledges USD 1.5 million to support electoral reforms in Sierra Leone

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has announced that the U.S. government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide USD 1.5 million to support electoral reforms in Sierra Leone.

The assistance will concentrate on three primary areas: providing technical support, allocating funds for both an international and a Sierra Leonean legal analyst, and facilitating citizen engagement through civil society initiatives.

“Democracy is not merely an aspirational concept. It stands as the fundamental building block of a society that is both free and just,” said Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield.

She continued, expressing the United States’ acknowledgement of the collaborative efforts between the Government of Sierra Leone and opposition leaders in upholding and enhancing democracy. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield highlighted the historic Agreement for National Unity as a significant step towards electoral reform and inter-party dialogue. However, she emphasized the need for further advancements in this regard.

The announcement was made in the presence of Dr. Samura Kamara, leader of the main opposition party, the All People’s Congress (APC), and the Presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, the Deputy Minister of Justice, Alpha Sesay, the UN Resident Representative, Seraphine Wakana, Co-Chairs of the Tripartite Committee for Electoral Reforms—Dr. Emmanuel Gaima and Dr. Kaifala Marah.