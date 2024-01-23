From Right Back to Rocket: Nsue’s AFCON Stunner continues

Emilio Nsue, a name not many had heard before, is tearing up the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. This Equatorial Guinean captain, usually found defending for a third-tier Spanish club, CF InterCity, has transformed into a goal-hungry striker on the international stage.

The 34-year-old currently sits atop the AFCON scoring charts with an incredible five goals in just three games, including a jaw-dropping hat-trick against Guinea Bissau.

Nsue leads his team with not just goals but with the captain’s armband and a commanding presence on the pitch. The versatile captain led his team to a famous 4-0 victory against the host nation Ivory Coast on Monday evening. A defeat many believe is the greatest upset in the history of the AFCON.