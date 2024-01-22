Former VP Joseph Boakai assumes office today after defeating George Weah

Joseph Boakai, the President-elect of Liberia, will be officially sworn into office in Monrovia, today, Monday, January 22, 2024.

He is succeeding former football superstar, George Weah, whom he defeated in a tightly contested election in November last year. The 78-year-old former vice president secured 50.9 per cent of the vote compared to Weah’s 49.1 per cent.

Despite critics dubbing him “Sleepy Joe” due to reported instances of him falling asleep at official events, he has pledged to renew hope in Liberia and prevent the nation from “falling over the cliff.” With a 12-year tenure as vice-president under Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first elected female African head of state, Boakai is well-versed in governance.

Boakai has outlined his priorities, which include combating corruption, enhancing agricultural production, reducing food costs, and improving the country’s infrastructure, particularly its roads. He has emphasized the urgency of establishing a corruption-free nation and has pledged decisive action against corruption within the first 100 days of his presidency.

The inauguration ceremony will be graced by dignitaries from around the world, including the United States representative to the United Nations, Honorable Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and other top officials.