Chart-Toppers: Top five Sierra Leonean songs of the week

Presently, the following songs dominate the music scene in Sierra Leone, creating a buzz and securing top positions on the charts. These tracks are widely played online and resonate in the streets, homes, and clubs, reflecting their popularity across various platforms.

Sitting at number five is Krackttwist’s “Na Net,” featuring Bazz Money, with an impressive 138 thousand streams on Audiomack and YouTube. This track has become a national anthem for enjoyment in the country.

Following closely is Drzilik’s “City Boy Freestyle,” boasting 193 thousand streams on both Audiomack and YouTube. Upon its release, the song sparked controversies in the country and quickly became one of the most discussed tracks of the week.

At number three is “Credit Alert,” by Boii with more than 12 million streams on cross platforms. Credit Alert is the ladies’ favourite and it was the most streamed song from Sierra Leone in 2023.

Occupying the second position is Kracktwist’s “Beach Boy,” with over 144 thousand streams across various platforms. This track is featured in his recently unveiled “46 Beach Road Lumley EP.”

Securing the top spot is Drizilik’s “Finesse,” boasting over 370 thousand streams on both Audiomack and YouTube. This song is a standout from his recently dropped “Central Boy Drizla Mixtape.”

Feel free to drop your comments and watch out for next week’s list.