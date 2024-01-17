Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Wednesday, January 17
Sierra Leonean winger Alpha Bedo joins Neftchi Baku

Ahmed Tejan Cole
January 17, 2024
Azerbaijani Premier League side, Neftchi Baku, has officially announced the acquisition of Sierra Leonean winger Alpha Bedo Conteh. The 23-year-old left winger signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with an additional one-year option, marking a significant addition to Neftchi Baku’s squad.

Wearing the coveted jersey number 20, he brings his dynamic skills and versatility to the team, adding depth and flair to their attacking options. As Neftchi Baku competes in the Azerbaijan Premier League, Conteh’s prowess is expected to contribute to the club’s performance in the highest tier of Azerbaijani football.

 

In the previous season, Conteh showcased his talent as a pivotal attacking force for PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv, a top-flight Bulgarian side. With over twenty appearances and four goals to his name, he proved his worth on the pitch and caught the attention of Neftchi Baku.

The addition of Alpha Bedo Conteh to Neftchi Baku’s roster reflects the club’s commitment to strengthening its squad with international talent. Fans can anticipate an exciting season ahead as Conteh joins forces with his new teammates in Baku, aiming to make a significant impact in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

TagsAlpha Bedor ContehNeftchi BakuSierra Leone Footballers
