Trevor Noah Wins Emmy for The Daily Show in Outstanding Talk Series Category

South African comedian Trevor Noah has won an Emmy award in the Outstanding Talk Series category for his talk show, “The Daily Show.”

This victory marks him as the first African and the first black individual to receive an Emmy in this category since its establishment in 2015.

Expressing his excitement, Noah likened the experience to being part of a victorious football team. Despite being nominated five times previously, it was his sixth nomination, earned during his final season hosting The Daily Show, that ultimately secured the coveted award.

In a surprising move in September 2022, Noah announced his departure from The Daily Show after a seven-year stint as the host. The quest for his successor is still ongoing.

Notably, this isn’t Noah’s first Emmy; he previously won in 2017 for an Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. The Emmy Awards stand as the pinnacle of recognition in the US television industry.