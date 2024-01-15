Musa Tombo and Port Authority end Bhantal’s FC unbeaten run

Musa Tombo Kamara made a perfect introduction into the 2023/2024 Sierra Leone Premier League season following his long absence, as he opened the scoresheet on his debut for Ports Authority FC from the penalty spot and led his team to a comfortable 2-1 home win on Sunday evening at the Trade Center arena.

This glorious evening for The Water Front Boys brought an end to Bhantal’s FC’s amazing te-game unbeaten run this season.

On Tuesday, January 9, the Ports Authority’s team manager announced the signing of Musa Tombo from Libyan side Al-Ittihad SC on a two-year contract, set to expire in January 2026. Musa Tombo’s project with Port Authority is to create a deadly frontline and lead the team to their forth league title in history.









