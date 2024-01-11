In Pictures: AFCON 2024 Outfit Check

The 2024 AFCON, Africa’s premier football tournament, is ready to unfold, featuring 24 nations vying for the coveted title of Champions of the continent. As the host nation, Ivory Coast welcomes the majority of the teams, and players make a grand entrance, displaying utmost elegance and a keen sense of fashion.

The fashion choices exhibited by the nations reflect the African identity of the players and their pride in their country’s culture and traditions. This blog focuses on showcasing the best-dressed teams in the AFCON 2024.

Photo Credit: Confederation of African Football (CAF).