Friday, January 12
SSC Bari boosts squad with loan signing of Sierra Leonean forward Yayah Kallon

Ahmed Tejan Cole
January 11, 2024
Italian Serie B side, SSC Bari, has officially signed Sierra Leonean-born forward, Yayah Kallon, on loan from Hellas Verona. This move by the 22-year-old forward marks a crucial opportunity for him to rejuvenate his career after a prolonged period on the sidelines. 

Having previously played for Genoa, the talented attacker suffered a hamstring injury in July 2023, sidelining him before the current season commenced.

 

After a recent brief appearance for Hellas Verona, featuring three minutes in their 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan last weekend, Kallon is now ready and available for selection by Bari’s coach, Marino. This loan spell allows him to showcase his skills and contribute to Bari’s campaign in Serie B.

During the previous season, Kallon demonstrated his capabilities by featuring 22 games while on loan for The Yellow and Blues. Now, with the opportunity to don the SSC Bari jersey, he aims to contribute positively to the team’s success in Serie B.

TagsSierra LeoneSSC BariYayah kallon
