Countdown to AFCON 2024: 24 Nations Set to Clash in Ivory Coast

Get ready for the exciting AFCON 2024 in Ivory Coast, featuring 24 countries battling for glory. Rescheduled from 2023 due to tropical rains, the tournament guarantees thrilling games, possible upsets, and the rise of new football stars. Explore the group stage fixtures and key matchups happening from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

GROUP A

Ivory Coast

Nigeria

Equatorial Guinea

Guinea Bissau

January 13 marks the opening match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria. Ivory Coast continues its journey by facing Equatorial Guinea on the 18th and Guinea-Bissau on the 22.

GROUP B

Egypt

Mozambique

Ghana

Cape Verde

On January 14, Egypt goes up against Mozambique, and Ghana takes on Cape Verde. The second group stage games unfold on the 18 with Egypt versus Ghana and Cape Verde against Morocco. Finally, on the 22, Cape Verde clashes with Egypt, while Mozambique faces Ghana.

GROUP C

Senegal

Gambia

Cameroon

In this group, Senegal faces Gambia on January 15, followed by Senegal versus Cameroon on January 19 and Senegal against Guinea on January 23, 2024. Additionally, Cameroon competes against Guinea on January 15, followed by Guinea versus Gambia on January 19 and Gambia against Cameroon on January 23.

GROUP D

Algeria

Angola

Burkina Faso

Mauritania

In Group D, Algeria encounters Angola on January 15, while Burkina Faso takes on Mauritania on the 16. Moving forward, on January 20, Algeria competes against Burkina Faso, and Mauritania faces off against Angola. The fixtures continue on January 23, with Angola versus Burkina Faso and Mauritania against Algeria.

Group E

Tunisia

Namibia

Mali

South Africa

In Group E, Tunisia contends against Namibia on January 16, faces Mali on January 20, and encounters South Africa on January 24. Simultaneously, Mali takes on South Africa on January 16, and later, South Africa and Mali clash with Namibia on January 21 and 24, respectively.

Group F

Morocco

Tanzania

DR Congo

Zambia

In Group F, the match between Morocco and Tanzania unfolds on the 17, alongside DR Congo facing off against Zambia. On January 21, Morocco competes against DR Congo, while Zambia clashes with Tanzania. The fixtures continue on the 24, with Zambia taking on Morocco and Tanzania facing DR Congo.

This year’s AFCON in Ivory Coast guarantees a football spectacle, featuring intense group-stage clashes and the rise of new talents.