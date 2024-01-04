Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

King Boss LA makes a stage comeback after more than eight months in prison

Lamin Kargbo
January 4, 2024
King Boss LA, the hip-hop sensation, made a triumphant comeback to the stage at the Triple Fest in Freetown, showcasing his first performance after spending more than eight months behind bars.

The beloved rapper, consistently adored by fans, seizes the spotlight with an electrifying performance that follows the stellar show by Ghana’s King Promise and Drizilik. 

Watch the video on YouTube below:

However, King Boss LA received a presidential pardon on January 1, 2024, following his conviction for robbery and other related crimes in March 2023.

